BRIEF-Fresenius SE CEO says not the time for large takeovers
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fresenius SE CEO says not the time for large takeovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Fresenius Se CEO Ulf Schneider

* Says to focus on small and medium sized takeovers, not the time for large takeovers

* Says well prepared to compete with a combined Pfizer-Hospira

* Says has no plans to enter biosimilars market at the moment

* Says Kabi unit expects about 10 new drug launches in U.S. this year, maybe more

* Says Kabi unit expects U.S. organic sales growth of -3 percent to +3 percent this year, time of huge growth due to supply shortage at rivals is over Further company coverage:

