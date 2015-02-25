BRIEF-Fresenius SE CEO says not the time for large takeovers

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Fresenius Se CEO Ulf Schneider

* Says to focus on small and medium sized takeovers, not the time for large takeovers

* Says well prepared to compete with a combined Pfizer-Hospira

* Says has no plans to enter biosimilars market at the moment

* Says Kabi unit expects about 10 new drug launches in U.S. this year, maybe more

* Says Kabi unit expects U.S. organic sales growth of -3 percent to +3 percent this year, time of huge growth due to supply shortage at rivals is over