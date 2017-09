Feb 25 (Reuters) - PAI Partners:

* PAI Partners says is disposing most of its remaining stake in Atos SE

* Stake has been sold via accelerated bookbuilt at 63.25 euros ($72) per share and reflected 9,200,000 Atos shares (9 pct of share capital) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)