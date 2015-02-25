New Issue- Belgium prices $2.0 bln 2018 bond

Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kingdom of Belgium

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date March 5,2018

Coupon 1.125

Reoffer price 99.758

Reoffer yield 1.204 pct semi annually

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 5,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,CITI(B&D)& HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P) &

AA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Belgian Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN BE6276707310

