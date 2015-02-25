FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Unitymedia prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unitymedia Hessen GMBH & CO. KG

(Unitymedia Hessen)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 15,2027

Coupon 3.500 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.500 pct

Spread 305 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.5pct July 2027 DBR

Payment Date March 11,2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPM & RBS

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

RegS ISIN XS1197205591

144A ISIN XS1197206052

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
