FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teleperformance FY net attributable profit rises by 16.4%
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
February 25, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Teleperformance FY net attributable profit rises by 16.4%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Teleperformance SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 2.8 billion euros ($3.18 billion), up 9.9 pct like-for-like

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders is 150 million euros, up 16.4 percent

* Expects to deliver year of growth in 2015, with like-for-like revenue growth of at least 7 percent

* Sees further improvement in the EBITA margin before non-recurring items to at least 10.3 percent

* Proposes dividend of 0.92 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.