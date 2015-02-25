BRIEF-Teleperformance FY net attributable profit rises by 16.4%

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Teleperformance SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 2.8 billion euros ($3.18 billion), up 9.9 pct like-for-like

* FY net profit attributable to shareholders is 150 million euros, up 16.4 percent

* Expects to deliver year of growth in 2015, with like-for-like revenue growth of at least 7 percent

* Sees further improvement in the EBITA margin before non-recurring items to at least 10.3 percent

* Proposes dividend of 0.92 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)