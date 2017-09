Feb 26 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* Said on Wednesday FY 2014 revenue 947.7 million euros ($1.08 billion) versus 1.07 billion euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA 42.2 million euros versus 32.8 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 adjusted net profit 12.9 million euros versus loss 3.2 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.14 euro gross per share to be paid on March 23

