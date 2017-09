Feb 26 (Reuters) - primion Technology AG :

* Reported on Wednesday preliminary FY 2014 figures

* Said FY EBIT of 1.9 million euros ($2.16 million), 1.0 million euros above 2013 EBIT (0.9 million euros)

* FY EBT of 1.1 million euros, 1.1 million euros above EBT year ago Source text for Eikon:

