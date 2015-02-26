FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spirent Communications full-year revenue rises 11 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
February 26, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spirent Communications full-year revenue rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc :

* Fy group revenue up 11 percent to $457.2 million; group adjusted operating profit $46.0 million versus $50.1 million

* Book to bill ratio 103 versus 105 year ago

* Following sharp slowdown in US at some customers in Q3 of 2014, co saw marked uplift in business at year end

* Expect to see increased level of demand as year unfolds, which will result in greater than usual second half weighting

* Final dividend proposed 2.21 cents per share (clarifies co did propose final dividend)

* Sees H2 weighting exacerbated by later timing of shipment of major contract for hand-held test tools of $16 million in H2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.