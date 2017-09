Feb 26 (Reuters) - Edreams Odigeo SA :

* Q3 2014/2015 EBITDA down 59 percent to 10 million euros ($11 million)

* Q3 2014/2015 revenue margin 97.4 million euros versus 99.3 million euros year ago

* Q3 2014/2015 adjusted net income 2.8 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago

* Announces changes in the long term incentive plan with estimated accounting impact of 1.6 million euros more Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)