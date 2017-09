Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bloober Team SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it raised 10.5 million zlotys ($2.87 million) in the company’s series D share issue

* Alloted 436,510 series D shares of a nominal value of 0.10 zloty Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6609 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)