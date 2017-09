(Repeats brief to attach it to a corrected series of alerts.)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Aurskog Sparebank :

* FY net interest income 122.5 million Norwegian crowns ($16.2 million) versus 125.5 million crowns year ago

* FY loan losses 12.8 million crowns versus 22.3 million crowns year ago

* FY 2014 net income 64.5 million crowns versus 62.3 million crowns year ago