CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Oponeo.pl Q4 net profit down to 4.2 mln zlotys

(Corrects Q4 revenue figure in third bullet point to 127.4 million zlotys from 128.5 million zlotys. The company corrected its statement)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Oponeo.pl SA :

* Q4 net profit 4.2 million zlotys ($1.2 million) versus 7.4 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 operating profit 4.7 million zlotys versus 6.5 million zlotys last year

* Q4 revenue 127.4 million zlotys versus 105.6 million zlotys year ago