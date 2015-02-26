FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Oponeo.pl Q4 net profit down to 4.2 mln zlotys
#Corrections News
February 26, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Oponeo.pl Q4 net profit down to 4.2 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q4 revenue figure in third bullet point to 127.4 million zlotys from 128.5 million zlotys. The company corrected its statement)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Oponeo.pl SA :

* Q4 net profit 4.2 million zlotys ($1.2 million) versus 7.4 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 operating profit 4.7 million zlotys versus 6.5 million zlotys last year

* Q4 revenue 127.4 million zlotys versus 105.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Source text for correction: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6589 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
