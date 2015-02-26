FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Unedic prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Unedic prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unedic

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 5,2020

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.940

Reoffer yield 0.137 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date March 5,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP(B&D), BRED & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s) & AA(Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.