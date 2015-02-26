New Issue-UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A.

Guarantor UniCredit OBG srl

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2025

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.118

Yield 0.841 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date March 09, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Suisse, Natixis, RBS, SG CIB,

& UniCredit

Ratings AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN IT0005090813

