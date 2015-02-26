New Issue- RCI Banque prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower RCI Banque S.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 04, 2020
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.833
Yield 0.659 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the Midswaps
Payment Date March 04, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Royal Bank of Scotland & SG CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
