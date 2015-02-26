New Issue- RCI Banque prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower RCI Banque S.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 04, 2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.833

Yield 0.659 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the Midswaps

Payment Date March 04, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Royal Bank of Scotland & SG CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012596179

