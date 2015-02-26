BRIEF-BoFA says Acromas to sell further 66 mln shares in Saga Plc

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Saga Plc :

* Proposed placing of shares in Saga Plc

* Its intention to sell up to a further 66.0 million ordinary shares of Saga Plc

* Representing about 6 percent of company’s existing issued ordinary share capital, via placing to institutional investors subject to a minimum price of 185 pence

* Following completion of this placing, free float of Saga will increase and Acromas will own approximately 62 per cent