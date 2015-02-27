FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland posts 921 mln eur FY profit, begins write-backs
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland posts 921 mln eur FY profit, begins write-backs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* Fy underlying profit before tax of 921 million euros versus 569 million euro loss a year ago

* Fy impairments 542 million euros versus 1.665 billion year ago

* Fy net interest margin 2.11 percent versus 2.05 at end-june, loan to deposit ratio 110 percent

* Net loan book 82 billion eur versus 85 billion at end-june

* H1 core tier 1 capital ratio 14.8 percent, basel iii fully loaded 9.3 percent

* Bank of ireland says well positioned for sustainable profitable growth in 2015 and beyond, economies favourable

* Mortgage provision reversal of 280 million euros on changes to provisioning assumptions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
