* Said on Thursday it had received bid for its entire stake in unit NTS Miljø AS and is in talks on the unit’s sale

* NTS Miljø AS provides renovation services to households and had EBITDA result of 4.0 million Norwegian crowns ($523,300) in 2014

* A sale of NTS Miljø would help focus group on services to aquaculture sector

* Conclusion of talks is expected by mid-March

($1 = 7.6438 Norwegian crowns)