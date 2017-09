BRIEF-Sika FY 2014 net profit up 28 pct to CHF 441.2 mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* FY 2014 13.0 percent sales growth (8.3 percent in Swiss francs) to 5.57 billion Swiss francs ($5.87 billion)

* FY EBIT up 21 percent to 633.2 million Swiss francs

* FY 2014: 28 percent increase in net profit to 441.2 million Swiss francs

* Will propose to shareholders increase in dividend to 72.00 Swiss francs per bearer share (2013: 57.00 Swiss francs, +26 percent) and 12.00 Swiss francs per registered share (2013: 9.50 Swiss francs, +26 percent)

