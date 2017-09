Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dogan Burda Dergi Yayincilik ve Pazarlama AS :

* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 revenue of 99.6 million lira ($39.8 million) versus 100.7 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 7.5 million lira versus 2.5 million lira year ago

* Board of directors proposed FY 2014 dividend of 0.3905456 lira per share Source text for Eikon:

