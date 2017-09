(Corrects dividend value in the third bullet to 0.425. Company corrected its own statement.)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ditas Dogan Yedek Parca Imalat ve Teknik AS :

* FY 2014 revenue of 69.6 million lira ($27.82 million) versus 52.3 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 7.4 million lira versus 3.9 million lira year ago

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.425 lira per share Source text for Eikon:

