Feb 27(Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 revenue of 61 million euros ($68.4 million) , down 25.7 pct

* H1 EBITDA of 7.5 million euros, up 48 pct

* H1 net profit of 3.9 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Sees further increase in net profit in the second half of the year

