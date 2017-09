Feb 27(Reuters) - S.S. Lazio SpA :

* Announced on Thursday H1 EBITDA loss of 2.75 million euros ($3.08 million) versus EBITDA profit of 3.37 millon euros year ago

* H1 net loss is 11.85 million euros versus net profit of 0.38 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue is 38.08 million euros, down 13.16 pct year on year

