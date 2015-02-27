FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Optizen Labs shareholders approve series E and F capital increase
February 27, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Optizen Labs shareholders approve series E and F capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27(Reuters) - Optizen Labs SA :

* Announced on Thursday that its extraordinary shareholders’ meeting approved a capital increase of 166,667 zlotys to 777,323 zlotys via issuance of 1,666,667 series E shares at an issue price of 0.60 zlotys per share

* The new shares will be offered in a private placement to investment fund MCl.PrivateVentures

* The shareholders also approved a capital increase of 50,000 zlotys to 827,323 zlotys via issuance of 500,000 series F shares at an issue price of 0.10 zlotys per share

* The Series F shares will be offered in a private placement to Jacek Czynajtis

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
