BRIEF-Kerdos Group signs two agreements regarding Dayli Polska
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kerdos Group signs two agreements regarding Dayli Polska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27(Reuters) - Kerdos Group :

* Said on Thursday it signed an agreement with BB Royal Holding SA (BBRH) and MEZZO CAPITAL Sp. z o.o. (Mezzo) to dissolve their investment agreement from Jan. 7 regarding Dayli Polska Sp. z o.o. due to lengthy processes associated with assuring funding for this transaction

* Kerdos Group will not be obliged to acquire newly issued shares of Dayli Polska for a total amount of 2.8 million zlotys ($757,780)

* Additionally Kerdos Group announced it signed a contract with BBRH for the acquisition of 31,913 shares of Dayli Polska for a total value of 1,050,000 euros ($1.18 million)

* Following this transaction Kerdos Group will hold 100 pct stake in Dayli Polska

$1 = 3.6950 zlotys $1 = 0.8921 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
