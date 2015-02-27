FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PZ Cormay to report lower FY 2014 results due to incorrect accounting
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 27, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PZ Cormay to report lower FY 2014 results due to incorrect accounting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Thursday that due to an incorrect classification of costs and expenses, there have been certain irregularities in the company’s financial statements in FY 2009-2014

* These irregularities overvalued the capital group’s assets and inflated its financial results in the period mentioned before

* The total value of the irregularities in that period has amounted to over 21 million zlotys ($5.7 million)

* Due to the above, the company’s FY 2014 financial result will be lowered by 2.3 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.6959 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.