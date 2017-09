Feb 27 (Reuters) - Grobina AS :

* FY 2014 net turnover 2.9 million euros ($3.25 million) versus 3.72 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 loss of 1.66 million euros versus profit of 783,420 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DzivhM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)