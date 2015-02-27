FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY net income rises to 87.2 mln euros
February 27, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY net income rises to 87.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA :

* FY revenue 683.5 million euros ($765.3 million) versus 588.4 million euros year ago

* FY net income 87.2 million euros versus 64.6 million euros year ago

* Sees current EBITDA margin of 24.0 pct - 24.5 pct in 2015

* For 2015 expects the ratio of investment / sales to reach 6 pct to 8 pct

* For 2015 expects the ratio of investment / sales to reach 6 pct to 8 pct Source text: bit.ly/1GzhSG6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

