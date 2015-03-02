FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vilkyskiu Pienine FY 2014 net profit down 14 pct to 11 million litas
March 2, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vilkyskiu Pienine FY 2014 net profit down 14 pct to 11 million litas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 2 (Reuters) - Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :

* Said on Saturday FY 2014 sales of 379 million Lithuanian litas ($132.81 million), up 4 pct versus year ago

* Revenue growth was impacted by a fall in dairy product prices on the global market, as well as a decrease in demand and the subsequent embargo introduced by the Russian Federation

* FY 2014 net profit 11 million litas, down 14 pct from the previous year

* FY 2014 EBITDA 21.4 million litas, down 11 pct from the previous year

* Q4 revenue 99.8 million litas versus 100 million litas year ago

* Q4 net profit 6.3 million litas versus 3.2 million litas year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1Aub3jp

Further company coverage:

$1 = 2.8536 litas Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
