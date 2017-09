(Corrects dividend figure in headline and first bullet point as per company’s own statement.)

March 2 (Reuters) - Goodyear Lastikleri AS :

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0,6749223 (not 0.7045395) lira per share

* Proposed FY 2014 dividend will be paid on May 20

