BRIEF-Agrowill Group Q4 result turns to loss of 760,000 litas

Mar 2(Reuters) - Agrowill Group AB :

* Said on Saturday Q4 revenue 47.9 million Lithuanian litas ($16.79 million) versus 20.3 million litas year ago

* Q4 loss of 760,000 litas versus profit of 2.3 million litas year ago

* Said that net profit was highly impacted by the write off of negative goodwill in the amount of 25.86 million litas according to IFRS after the merger of Agrowill Group AB and Baltic Champs UAB

* Net profit also was impacted by sale of the part of the land plots which haven’t been used for direct agricultural activities

Source text: bit.ly/1zRrbMU

Further company coverage: