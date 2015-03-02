FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keller says full-year adjusted pretax profit up 15 percent
March 2, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) -

* FY revenue up 11 percent to 1.599 billion stg versus. 1.438 billion stg

* FY pretax profit before exceptional items up 15 percent to 85.1 million stg versus 74.1 million stg

* Final dividend of 16.8 pence per share (2013: 16.0 pence per share)

* Order book at end of January is 8 pct higher than at the same time last year

* Keller group sees “good progress” in 2015 with upturn in U.S., better operating performance, strong order book Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

