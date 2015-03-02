FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prisa to increase share capital by 75 mln euros
March 2, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Prisa to increase share capital by 75 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Promotora de Informaciones SA :

* Said on Friday it would increase share capital by 75 million euros ($84 million) at issue price of 0.53 euro per share

* The share capital increase to be subscribed by International Media Group Ltd and paid in cash

* The capital increase to be carried out through the issuance of 141.5 million class A shares of a nominal value of 0.10 euro per share and an issue premium of 0.43 euro per share, excluding preferential subscription rights

$1 = 0.8953 euros Gdynia Newsroom

