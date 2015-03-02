BRIEF-Admiral Capital: preliminary results of Kvalitena Danmark offer

March 2 (Reuters) - Admiral Capital A/S :

* Said on Friday that according to preliminary results Kvalitena Danmark AB had received acceptances for 2,000,000 A-shares and 3,694,412 B-shares in Admiral Capital

* Followig the acquisition Kvalitena Danmark would hold shares representing about 25 pct of Admiral Capital’s share capital and about 55 pct of voting rights

* Final result of the offering are expected to be published on March 2

