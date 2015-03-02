FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Admiral Capital: preliminary results of Kvalitena Danmark offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Admiral Capital A/S :

* Said on Friday that according to preliminary results Kvalitena Danmark AB had received acceptances for 2,000,000 A-shares and 3,694,412 B-shares in Admiral Capital

* Followig the acquisition Kvalitena Danmark would hold shares representing about 25 pct of Admiral Capital’s share capital and about 55 pct of voting rights

* Final result of the offering are expected to be published on March 2

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

