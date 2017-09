March 2 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Saturday it signed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of its unit Hygienika Dystrybucja SA (formerly Mr. House Europe SA) to Mezzo Capital SA

* Sale price was set at 21.9 million zlotys ($5.9 million)

* Preliminary agreement was signed on Dec. 2, 2014

