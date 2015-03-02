FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Bros H1 2014/2015 net profit jumps to 3.9 mln euros
March 2, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Digital Bros H1 2014/2015 net profit jumps to 3.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Digital Bros SpA :

* Said on Friday it reported H1 2014/2015 revenue of 61 million euros ($68.3 million), down 25.7 percent year on year

* H1 2014/2015 EBITDA is 7.5 million euros, up 48 percent year on year

* H1 2014/2015 net profit is 3.9 million euros versus 1.6 million euros a year ago

* Sees revenue increase in H2 2014/2015 after PAYDAY2 DLC’s release and the two versions of PAYDAY2: Crimeware Edition for the SonyPlaystation 4 and Microsoft XBoxOne consoles releases in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8935 euros Gdynia Newsroom

