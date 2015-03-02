FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olainfarm Q4 profit shrinks 85% to 556,000 euros
March 2, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Olainfarm Q4 profit shrinks 85% to 556,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 2(Reuters) - Olainfarm AS :

* Reported on Friday Q4 net revenue of 23.8 million euros vs 24.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 profit of 558,000 euros vs 3.9 mln euros year ago

* “Significant changes in almost all of our key markets, including difficulty to deliver our products to several regions of Ukraine, currency devaluations in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus, prevented us from attaining the profit guidance” - CEO

* Recent destabilization of situation in Russia and Ukraine, as well as CAPEX plans for upcoming years made management to propose putting the dividend payment scheme on hold until distribution of profit of 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1EZUY9z

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

