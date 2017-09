March 2 (Reuters) - Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Said on Friday H1 2014/2015 net loss is of 8.44 million euros ($9.5 million) vs loss 29.24 million euros year ago

* H1 2014/15 EBITDA of 16.75 million euros vs negative EBITDA 5.12 million euros year ago

* H1 operational revenues of 51.29 million euros vs 40.25 million euros year ago

