BRIEF-Banif narrows FY loss to 295.4 million euros
March 2, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Banif narrows FY loss to 295.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 Reuters) - Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Said on Friday FY 2014 net loss is of 295.4 million euros($331.1 million) vs loss 470.3 million euros year ago (restated figures)

* FY operating income up 48 pct to 208 million euros

* FY net interest income up 3.2 pct to 84.5 million euros

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at end-Dec. of 8.4 pct vs 10.9 pct at end-Dec. 2013

* Says 2014 restructuring plan and its measures will result in significant cost reductions from 2015 onwards

* Says that at end-Dec. it has 2,733 employees, minus 14.5 pct compared to same period last year (3,196 employees)

Source text: bit.ly/1aIrnbu

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8921 euros Gdynia Newsroom

