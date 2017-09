March 2 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Said on Friday H1 2014/2015 net profit of 13.2 million euros ($14.8 million) vs loss of 15.9 million euros

* H1 operational revenues of 55.9 million euros vs 50.7 million euros year ago

* Premature exit from European competitions may have economical and financial impact for H2

