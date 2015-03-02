BRIEF-Court in Rieti opened composition with creditors procedure for EEMS Italia

March 2 (Reuters) - EEMS Italia SpA :

* Said on Saturday that the Court in Rieti opened the composition with creditors procedure for the company

* The court in Rieti authorized the continuation of the company’s business and the acceptance of the binding offer of Gala Holding

* The court in Rieti appointed Francesca Vitale supervising judge and Enrico Santilli court commissioner for the company and ordered the meeting of creditors for April 28

