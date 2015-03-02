New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo prices 500 mln euro 2018 FRN

Mar 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland Plc

(Intesa Sanpaolo)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 9,2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 60 basis points

Issue price 99.9700

Reoffer price 99.9700

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 61 basis points

Payment Date March 9,2015

Lead Manager(s) IMI & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

