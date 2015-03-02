New Issue-Kellogg prices 600 mln euro 2025 bond

Mar 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kellogg Co
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2025
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.953
Reoffer price 99.953
Yield 1.255 pct
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 09, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, HSBC & JPM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law New York
