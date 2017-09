BRIEF-La Seda narrows H2 net loss to 130.4 mln euros

March 2 (Reuters) - La Seda De Barcelona Sa En Liquidacion :

* Says H2 net sales 104,000 euros ($116,262) versus 95,000 euros year on year

* H2 net loss 130.4 million euros versus loss 438.4 million euros year on year

* FY 2014 EBITDA negative 55 million euros versus negative 84.5 million euros (restated) year on year

* Net debt at end Dec. 625.3 million euros versus 616.2 million euros year on year

* Sees to end insolvency proceedings for packaging division in mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)