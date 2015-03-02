FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Resignations of Turkish central bank governor and deputy PM not being discussed: Davutoglu
March 2, 2015

Resignations of Turkish central bank governor and deputy PM not being discussed: Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday that the resignations of central bank governor Erdem Basci and the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economy Ali Babacan, are not being discussed.

The comments during an interview on local broadcaster ATV come after weeks of stinging criticism by the government and President Tayyip Erdogan of the central bank’s interest rates policy, and amidst mounting speculation over the future of the pair. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, writing by Jonny Hogg; editing by Ralph Boulton)

