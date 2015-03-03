FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
March 3, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ipsen FY sales rise by 5.7% to 1.27 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Reports full year sales of 1.27 billion euros ($1.42 billion), up 5.7 percent

* Full year profit from continuing operations is 154.5 million euros, up 8.6 percent

* Proposes dividend of 0.85 euro per share, up 0.05 euro year-on-year

* Expects fiscal year 2015 specialty care drug sales growth year-on-year between 8.0 percent and 10.0 percent

* Expects fiscal year 2015 primary care drug sales decline year-on-year between 3.0 percent and 0.0 percent

* Expects fiscal year 2015 core operating income between 19.0 percent and 20.0 percent of sales, excluding any major further deterioration of economic environment in Russia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
