March 3 (Reuters) - Kutahya Porselen Sanayii AS :

* Reported on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 284.1 million lira ($112.94 million) vs 223.5 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 53.7 million lira vs 14.4 million lira year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: