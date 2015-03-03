FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AS Roma H1 2014/2015 net profit up to EUR 8.6 MLN, thanks to Champions League
March 3, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AS Roma H1 2014/2015 net profit up to EUR 8.6 MLN, thanks to Champions League

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3(Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Monday H1 2014/2015 revenue of 107.1 million euros ($119.9 million) versus 57.5 million euros year ago

* H1 2014/2015 EBITDA of 33.7 million euros versus 18.1 million euros year ago

* H1 2014/2015 net profit of 8.6 million euros versus a loss of 3.4 million euros year ago

* Said net profit increase is due to participation in the UEFA Champions League, that generated proceeds of 49.2 million euros

* Said that the result for the year, while continuing to be provided at a loss, should confirm the improvement trend of the last two years, with a substantial improvement compared to result at June 30, 2014

