March 3 (Reuters) - Pera Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Reported on Monday full year 2014 revenue of 30 million liras ($11.93 million) versus 13.6 million liras a year ago

* Full year 2014 net loss is 500,383 liras versus loss of 4.2 million liras a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: