BRIEF-Barclays 2014 bonus pool down 22 percent to 1.86 bln stg
March 3, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays 2014 bonus pool down 22 percent to 1.86 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Barclays says average bonus per employee down 17 pct to 14,100 pounds Barclays says awarded annual bonus to ceo of 1.1 mln stg Barclays says awarded annual bonus to fd of 900,000 pounds Barclays says executive directors fixed pay to remain unchanged during 2015 Corrected barclays 2014 bonus pool 1.86 bln stg vs 2.378 bln stg Barclays investment bank 2014 bonus pool down 24 percent to 1.053 bln stg Barclays says ceo jenkins 2014 total pay package 5.467 mln stg vs 1.602 mln stg Barclays says 359 staff paid over 1 mln stg in 2014 vs 481 year before (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

